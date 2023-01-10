FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, councilmembers introduced a resolution to discuss the budget for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. in 2023.

The budget, which will receive a final vote at the next meeting, would grant Greater Fort Wayne $375,000 to conduct economic development, business development and talent attraction services.

City Council usually sets aside $250,000 for Greater Fort Wayne each year to provide community leadership around four key areas:

Supporting and celebrating local businesses

Developing an inclusive workforce and next generation leadership

Improving the community’s quality and competitiveness

Attracting new business, talent and capital

The other $125,000 in the proposal would go toward helping Greater Fort Wayne market the community for economic development investments.

Greater Fort Wayne will subcontract with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership for fulfillment of the items set under the other $125,000.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24.