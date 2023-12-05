FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last week, Fort Wayne City Council voted 4-3 – councilmembers Russ Jehl and Tom Didier were absent, — in favor of introducing the ordinance, which would amend city code to allow chickens within city limits (councilmembers Glynn Hines [at-large], Geoff Paddock [5th District] and Michelle Chambers [at-large] voted no).

The 4-3 vote represented a surprising amount of opposition at the introduction stage, where most ordinances are given a unanimous yes to be discussed later.

“I was shocked, I did not expect that,” said 4th district councilman Jason Arp who brought the ordinance forward.

On Tuesday City Council will decide whether or not the ordinance gets recommended to be passed, and will have the opportunity to discuss whether or not chickens belong in city limits.

Given the apparent position in introduction, and 6th district councilwoman Sharon Tucker being publically opposed (but voted in favor of introducing the ordinance) it seems that the ordinance has a slim chance of being recommended.

“I am open to conversation always. I will not be close-minded on it, but at the current time, it’s not something that I’m looking to move forward on supporting,” Tucker said.

“I just don’t feel that we need to go forward with it and I will vote no,” Paddock said when voting no on the introduction.

In addition to council members, there was also a healthy amount of input given from the public last week during the meeting.

“We’ve seen egg prices even last year that were 4 or 5 dollars a dozen,” said Fort Wayne resident Jarrod Schwartz “Now you can have them for literal table scraps.”

“Next we’ll have a zoo within the neighborhoods and they will be destroyed,” Pat Causey, another Fort Wayne resident who is opposed to the ordinance.

If the ordinance passes, Fort Wayne residents would be able to keep up to five hens within city limits with some stipulations, including requiring a chicken coop, excluding roosters and restricting chickens to personal use.

Chickens would also not be allowed on multi-family properties, according to the ordinance.