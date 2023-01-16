FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Council president Glynn Hines announced Monday he is not running for another term.

“I think we have some really strong members on city council that can take the mantle and continue the progress that is happening in this city,” Hines said. “I will be supporting all those individuals who have the citizens’ interests first.”

The Democratic councilman made the announcement at Sweetwater Sound during the Unity Day Celebration.

Hines was recently elected as the president of city council. He has been on council since 1999, with an at-large seat since 2019, and served as vice president last year.