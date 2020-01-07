Fort Wayne City Council holds first meeting of 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne City Council held it’s first meeting for the 2020 year with a new and historic group of council members.

It was a packed house in the room on the garden level of Citizen square. Mayor Tom Henry attended and addressed the new council at the beginning of the meeting. Mayor Henry expressed that he is excited to work with the new council members and believes there will be great changes this upcoming term.

Democrats Glynn Hines and Michelle Chambers won the hotly contested at-large seats in a six-way race which bumped two Republicans from the table. Sharon Tucker ran unopposed in the 6th district making this council the first in Fort Wayne’s history with three African American members, two of them women.

Following the Mayor’s presentation, the newly elected council members elected Councilman Tom Didier for Council President for 2020 and Councilman Paul Ensley for Vice President of 2020.

The council now sits at a near-even split between the two major parties. The previous council was made up of seven Republicans and two Democrats, while the balance is now five to four.