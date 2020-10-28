Fort Wayne City Council finalizes budget for upcoming year and more

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday evening the Fort Wayne City Council approved a $185 million budget for 2021.

This amount was settled on after weeks of discussion and a cut of $1.1 million from Mayor Tom Henry’s initial proposal of $186 million.

The meeting discussed a variety of topics, including:

Deputy Mayor Budget

The City Council discussed the possibility of eliminating the position of Deputy Mayor, which has been held by Karl Bandemer since 2013.

Currently the salary for the Deputy Mayor is more than the salary for the Mayor, according to Councilman Glynn Hines. However, the Deputy Mayor makes only $1 less than the Mayor after he voluntarily took a pay reduction, according to Garry Morr, City Controller.

Many of the councilmen and women expressed their desire to have a more fluid path of communication between the Mayor’s Office and the City Council.

In the past, the Deputy Mayor attended many of the council meetings to share what is “coming down the pipeline” as described by Councilman Hines. In recent years, this has not happened.

A ‘Friendly Amendment’ was proposed to cut half of the Deputy Mayor’s salary was suggested, however it failed to pass with a vote of 3-6.

A ‘Whole Cut’ of the salary was voted on but failed to pass with a vote of 2-7.

Old Rescue Mission Property

In addition to passing a balanced budget, Council also approved the purchase of the former Rescue Mission on Superior Street.

The property is expected to be used as part of the Riverfront Development Plan and was purchased for $862,500.

In the event the Rescue Mission would express interest in occupying the building the city would consider a lease back option on a month to month bases until a buyer or developer for the land is determined or a demolition date has been set no earlier than spring 2021. The funds would be directed into the Lit River Fund.

When and if the property is purchased the amount would go back into the Lit River Fund.

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream Inc.

A multi-million dollar expansion will go forward at the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant on Wells Street.

In a 6-3 vote, city council passed a resolution that would allow the company to receive a tax abatement to allow for the company to expand.

The expansion is estimated at $41 million, will help retain 402 full-time permanent jobs, and add a new production line in the factory.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

For the past few months the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum has been raising funds to erect a permanent Vietnam Memorial on O’Day Road. The memorial wall itself will be 360-feet long.

The goal is to remember the names of those who died during the Vietnam War by placing the wall at the museum.

Council voted unanimously voted and passed a non-binding resolution to support the instillation of the memorial replica.

Electric Works

A plan was also introduced to use public money for the Electric Works project. It will come from two different channels including the City Legacy Fund and Local Income Tax revenues.

If passed the city would pledge $10 million to be used by the Commission toward the development of the project.

Due to the election the next Fort Wayne City Council will be held on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.