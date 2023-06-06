FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “It’s been in the works for as long as I’ve been on council,” said 4th District Councilman Jason Arp about a project that has long been in limbo.

The Getz Road Apartments put forward by Walnut Hills Development may receive a tax abatement push from City Council as discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

A view of the development from City Council documents

“This is an opportunity to clean up that mess,” Arp said.

The help will look like reduced property taxes for ten years via lowering the property value by a percentage.

In year one, the property will be reduced entirely, while in the last year of the agreement, the property’s value would only drop 5%.

The discussion on whether to give a do-pass recommendation to the economic help for the project was approved amid a slew of other discussions and decisions to help development in the city.

“Tonight alone represented 300 million of new real estate being built in Fort Wayne,” said 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl.