Fort Wayne City Council evaluating next steps after Red River responds to subpoena

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Red River Waste Solutions has officially responded to a subpoena issued by Fort Wayne City Council.

Councilman Russ Jehl told WANE 15 that Red River responded to a document saying Red River could provide a briefing. Instead, they cancelled after the City’s attorney stepped in and said Red River would not be able to pay a performance bond that is due on Jan. 1, 2022.

“That’s disappointing, but telling, when you have a contractor that is bankrupt, doing a poor job, and is also not going to meet its basic responsibilities with the performance bond,” Jehl told WANE 15.

Jehl says Council will defer to the city administration on next steps, but the problem will likely linger into next year.