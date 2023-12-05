FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, two issues were held until Jan. 9.

Both regarding the pay of police officers.

“I think it’s very important that we support our police officers and firefighters and are competitive on our pay,” said 1st District Councilman Paul Ensley.

According to councilmembers, the need to keep pay “competitive” is something they are valuing highly as other departments raise wages and could potentially lure officers away from Fort Wayne.

“We’re lagging behind right now, the state did a huge increase for state police officers,” Ensley said. “Surrounding cities in our area are simply paying more than us, and it makes more difficult to attract and retain officers.”

“It’s becoming more critical that we look at all the incentives,” said 5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock. “There’s a lot of competition out there.”

So then why did City Council make the decision to hold both ordinances — one negotiating with the the Fort Wayne Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association and the other with the Fraternal Order of Police — until next month?

The answer lies with the current election cycle.

“The timing of what came down right after a budget, and right after an election is not the best time to squeeze something in, in a lame duck session at the end of the year,” Ensley said. “I think it is appropriate for such a substantial decision to be made by the new reelection council in January.”

The next iteration of City Council will feature three new members with At Large Councilman Glynn Hines, 3rd District Councilman Tom Didier and 4th District Councilman Jason Arp all leaving City Council.