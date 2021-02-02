Fort Wayne City Council moves forward to establish Solid Waste Advisory Board, final vote next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to move an ordinance out of committee that would establish a Solid Waste Advisory Board for the city.

Matt Gratz with the Solid Waste Department spoke at the meeting and said that two groups have been established in the past to oversee the solid waste department, but the department wants a more formal group.

The board would allow for more transparency with the decision making process and more direct feedback from the residents, Gratz said.

The board of seven appointed members would meet at least quarterly to review solid waste and recycling collection, sort and dispose of contracts, advise the department on the contracts as well as review and provide input to annual solid waste budget.

Representation would be appointed by the following individual or entity:

Southeast Area Partnership (Two year initial term)

Southwest Area Partnership (Two year initial term)

Northeast Area Partnership (Two year initial term)

Northwest Area Partnership (Two year initial term)

Member of the Fort Wayne Common Council (One year initial term)

Member of the Fort Wayne Common Council (One year initial term)

Mayor’s Office (One year initial term)

Councilman Russ Jehl (District 2) wanted to add friendly amendment which passed unanimously to ask the board to conduct an audit as their first order of business.

Councilman at-large Tom Freistroffer wanted to add the friendly amendment which passed unanimously to have terms start at the first meeting of the year.

The ordinance passed out of committee. The final vote will take place on Feb. 9.