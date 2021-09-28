Fort Wayne City Council approves purchase of land for new fire station, $2M Do It Best grant and more

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the councilmembers approved a number of bills including the purchase of land on East State Boulevard to relocate Fire Station 14.

The new fire station will cost the city $279,000 and is located at 4820 E. State Blvd.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, the City of Fort Wayne Board of Public Works also approved the purchase.

The board voted unanimously.

In addition, the council voted 6:3 to approve a $2 million grant to help Do It Best retain its international headquarters in Fort Wayne. Over the course of seven years, Do It Best will receive the money to retain its 413 full-time equivalent positions and add 90 new full-time employees with an annual wage of $75,000.

Councilmen Paul Ensly (District 1), Jason Arp (District 4) and Russ Jehl (District 2)voted against the approval.

In a unanimous vote, council has approved giving a 10 foot strip of land to the Lofts at Headwaters Park Project. The land is along the north boundary of the project site.

Council voted 7:2 to approve the rehabilitation of the former Columbia Street Bar and Grill. The former restaurant will be turned into 21 “mixed income (affordable and market rate) housing units at an anticipated cost of $10.9 million.”

Councilmen Paul Ensly (District 1), Jason Arp (District 4) voted against the resolution.

The Foster Park Pavilion #3 will be getting an upgrade after council voted unanimously to approve the renovation o the structure. The work includes the replacement of the “existing roof and various wood timbers, cleaning and tuck-pointing of stone masonry, installation of new windows and doors, replacement of existing concrete slab areas, and repair of existing areas of stone pavement.” The project will cost the city $470,350.