An image of the old Vincent Village Outlet Store on Pontiac Street in Fort Wayne where a planned, city-backed grocery store would go.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker (D, 6th District) celebrated more than just her 51st birthday during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

At the meeting, councilmembers passed a resolution for the proposed Pontiac Street grocery store with a near-unanimous vote.

The resolution passed with a vote of 8-1, with Councilman Jason Arp being the only one to vote against the resolution.

Tucker has backed the project, which will be located in her district at 918 E. Pontiac St., since the very beginning.

“In order to be able to fill the gap and the need, we looked for models that would be able to do that, and this is the model that is able to do that,” Tucker said.

In addition to the resolution being passed, the Surack Family Foundation donated $500,000 to the project, according to a city official, which would cover a would-be deficit if the grocery store does not make a profit.

City officials also said ARPA funds would cover most of Fort Wayne’s portion of the funding, and what the city does pay will eventually be returned by Parkview, a partner in the project, over a five-year period.

Construction on the grocery store is expected to cost $3.4 million.