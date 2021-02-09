Fort Wayne City Council approves ordinance that establishes a Solid Waste Advisory Board

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to approve an ordinance that would establish a Solid Waste Advisory Board for the city.

The board of seven appointed members will meet at least quarterly to review solid waste and recycling collection, sort and dispose of contracts, advise the department on the contracts as well as review and provide input to annual Solid Waste Budget.

Representation would be appointed by the following individual or entity:

Southeast Area Partnership (Two year initial term)

Southwest Area Partnership (Two year initial term)

Northeast Area Partnership (Two year initial term)

Northwest Area Partnership (Two year initial term)

Member of the Fort Wayne Common Council (One year initial term)

Member of the Fort Wayne Common Council (One year initial term)

Mayor’s Office (One year initial term)

Terms begin at the start of the year, and all appointments will be made on or before Jan. 15 of the year in which the appointee’s term ends, the city council said.

Once the board is established, it will begin a financial audit of the Solid Waste Department.

The council voted 6:1 on the ordinance amending Chapter 50: “Garbage and Refuse” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Fort Wayne.