FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council approved funding for Greater Fort Wayne (GFW) during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The resolution passed with a 7-2 vote, with Councilman Jason Arp and Councilman Paul Ensley voting against the funding.

As a result, GFW will receive $375,000 in funding that had been proposed at the last city council meeting.

The money will be used to conduct economic development, business development and talent attraction services.

GFW has received $250,000 in funding for years from City Council, but an extra $125,000 in the proposal will go toward helping GFW market the community for economic development investments.