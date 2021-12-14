Fort Wayne City Council approves funding for new monument honoring MLK

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Council has unanimously approved $150,000 in funding for a new downtown monument that will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The sculpture is titled “Pillars of Hope and Justice,” and it commemorates the historic visit of Dr. King to Fort Wayne in June 1963. It was designed by Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee.

The monument features six pillars set in a circular configuration around a stone or concrete plaza. Each pillar will evoke ancient architectural pillars and growing reeds of papyrus, which represents Dr. King’s vision of nonviolent resistance. The sculptural, steel forms will be waterjet cut with words from Dr. King’s speech in June 1963. The pillars are planned to be approximately 15 feet tall and include LED lights installed in the center of each pillar.

The project will cost $250,000. Of the total, $100,000 will be coming from the City’s Community Development 2022 budget and an additional $150,000 will come from Legacy Funding.

The proposed sculpture will be contracted at the southeast corner of the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center parking area at 420 W. Berry St. beginning January 2022.

The City of Fort Wayne Public Arts Commission is anticipating unveiling the monument on June 5, 2023 as part of a 60th Anniversary commemoration of Dr. King’s speech in Fort Wayne.