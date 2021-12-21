Fort Wayne City Council approves $3 million grant for Arts United Center renovations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Arts United Center is getting a multi-million dollar boost courtesy of Fort Wayne City Council.

On Tuesday, City Council unanimously approved a $3 million grant for the cultural center. The grant will come from the Fort Wayne Community Legacy Fund and will be allocated over three years at $1 million apiece starting in 2024.

Funds will be used for renovations at the Arts Campus District and the nearly 50-year-old theatre, such as electrical systems and lighting, mechanical systems, accessibility, and historic preservation.

