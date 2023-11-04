FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Between anniversary showings and blockbuster movies, Fort Wayne’s Cinema Center provides a unique spot to explore the world through the art of film. The local nonprofit has a full schedule of upcoming programming.

Senior curator Cambry Hicks stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

November 4 & 5 you can catch the 15th anniversary screening of Twilight. Priscilla will come to Cinema Center starting November 10. And then a week later is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Then on November 30, showings of Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce begin. Cinema Center is located at 437 East Berry Street. You can click here to learn more.