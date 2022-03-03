FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–A prayer vigil to show support for the people of Ukraine is being held at the First Presbyterian Church.

On Thursday, March 3rd, at 6:30 p.m., the Fort Wayne community is invited to a vigil of prayer, music, and poetry at the courtyard of First Presbyterian Church to show support for the people of Ukraine. The church is located at the corner of West Wayne and Webster street in downtown Fort Wayne.

Rev. Carrie Winebrenner, the Resident Pastor at First Presbyterian, felt called to coordinate the vigil as a means of focusing her feelings. “I am grieving for Ukraine. It’s heartbreaking to hear the stories from those on the ground, in the bomb shelters, huddling in subway stations. We, as faith leaders, as faith holders, as humans, have a duty to come together to unite, as well,” Winebrenner said.

Other religious groups from the greater Fort Wayne area such as Trinity English Lutheran Church, Plymouth Congregational Church, Faith United Methodist Church, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne, Amistad Cristiana Center, and other faith communities will be present at the vigil.

All members of the Fort Wayne community are invited to participate, regardless of their faith tradition or belief status. Winebrenner added, “this is not a church service. This is not a Christian service. This is a time for the community to stand with our beautiful, beloved siblings in Ukraine.”