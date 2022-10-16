FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those who have experienced the loss of a child, or want to support those who have, are invited Sunday evening to a Fort Wayne church for a service of remembrance.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Messiah Lutheran Church is holding a candle-lighting vigil at 6 p.m. to coincide with the national recognition.

“Many families suffer in silence and long to know they are not walking this path alone,” the church said. “The loss of a child stays with parents, friends, and family members forever. These are deeply painful experiences that families face daily, but receive little attention.”