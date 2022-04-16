FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A church in Fort Wayne is holding an expo Saturday for middle schoolers, high schoolers and young adults to learn more about tools for success in life.

The purpose of the ‘IMPACT’ expo is to bridge gaps of indifference, and give hope to the youth in the community as they grow up to be leaders, Fellowship Missionary Church said. ‘IMPACT’ stands for influence, mission, purpose, action, calling, and teach.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Fellowship Missionary Church. Breakout sessions will discuss topics relating to addiction, prevention, and life skills. You can buy a meal before the event while a food truck is there from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The free event is sponsored by the Surack Family Foundation. Register for the event here.