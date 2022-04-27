FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A north Fort Wayne church is holding a large garage sale to support one of its ministries.

Pathway Community Church at 1010 Carroll Road will hold its annual garage sale Friday and Saturday at the church.

All items available were donated, and proceeds from the sale go to support Pathway’s True Vine Orphan Care and Adoption Ministry, which helps foster and adoptive families and vulnerable children in our community.

The garage sale features thousands of items, from bicycles and toys to tools and TVs, as well as furniture and beds, holiday items, car seats and child goods, and clothing of all sizes.

The garage sale is open to the public Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

