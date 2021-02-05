Fort Wayne ChocolateFest goes virtual with 2-week online silent auction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken away a lot over the last year. It’s now claimed chocolate.

The John Chapman Kiwanis Foundation has canceled its 7th annual Fort Wayne ChocolateFest gala, and it will instead hold an online silent auction. Proceeds from the event will go to support Riley’s Hospital for Children and other underserved charities, programs and projects, according to the John Chapman Kiwanis Foundation.

The ChocolateFest gala traditionally features a full dinner and multiple chocolate dipping stations, along with live music and a silent auction. While the chocolate won’t flow this year, the charities will still be served.

The online silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 12, and last two weeks, until 6 p.m. on Feb. 26. The auction will be hosted at www.johnchapmankiwanis.com.

For more information on ChocolateFest, visit www.32auctions.com/ChocolateFest2021.