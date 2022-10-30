FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo wrapped up its Halloween festivities and the 2022 season Sunday with the conclusion of Pumpkin Day.

Pumpkin Day consisted of a Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp Animal Enrichment event, as well as a game were people could guess the weight of a pumpkin.

Sunday’s festivities were the last of the zoo’s Wild Zoo Halloween event, which included different Halloween-themed activities each weekend in October.

The zoo will reopen April 22, 2023, for its 59th season.