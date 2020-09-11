Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo welcomed a new female reticulated giraffe calf on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There’s a new resident at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The zoo has announced the birth of a female reticulated giraffe calf. She was born Friday, Sept. 4 – measuring 134 pounds and 6 feet tall!

The new giraffe brings the zoo’s herd to seven: five females and two males. She is mom Faye’s second calf.

Mom and baby will remain behind scenes for a few weeks as introductions with the rest of the herd are made, the zoo said. She could appear before guests in October.

Reticulated Giraffe are listed as Endangered due to habitat loss, poaching and human conflict.