Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo train waiting for supplies before reopening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Almost two weeks after state inspectors were called in to examine the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo train after it derailed with guests on board, the zoo said it is still waiting for parts.

Zoo spokesperson Bonnie Kemp said the zoo has ordered the necessary supplies and is waiting for their arrival before it can regauge the track.

“The state ride inspectors have asked us to regauge the track, take the wheels off the car that derailed, check them, reinstall and they will reinspect and before giving us the approval to open the train. Until this can be accomplished the Z.O.O. Railroad will not be operating,” Kemp said.

The train derailed on July 21 with an unspecified number of guests on board. Kemp said all of the riders immediately said they were alright, but one guest later asked for medical attention and an ambulance was called out.

The Z.O.O. train pulls passenger cars through the zoo’s Indiana Family Farm and by Shoaff Lake. The train is a scaled replica of an original 1863 C. P. Huntington locomotive, according to the zoo’s website.

An anticipated reopening date has not been determined.