Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo to open to public July 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will open to the public on Saturday, with precautions in place to keep guests safe.

The zoo will be open to all guests from noon until 7 p.m. daily starting Saturday, July 4. The zoo had been open to members only since June 14.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

“Zoo members have enjoyed the past few weeks and starting Saturday, July 4th, we will open for the general public,” said the zoo’s executive director, Jim Anderson. “The Zoo looks beautiful, our staff, volunteers and Zoo animals can’t wait for the community to come back to the Zoo.”

Guests to the zoo will be asked to observe 6-foot social distancing guidelines, and face coverings are encouraged, as the coronavirus continues to threaten. Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home, and those 65 and older and those who are medically vulnerable to COVID-19 should “take measures to be safe,” the zoo said.

“We are asking all guests visiting the Zoo to help us,” said Director of Operations, Dan Sheehan. “We are suggesting that guests wear face coverings, stay 6 feet from the guests in front of you, wash your hands often, use the hand sanitizer placed throughout the Zoo, and be patient with one another as you may find longer lines throughout the Zoo at the rides, food areas, giraffe feeding or viewing windows.”

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is projecting a $5 million revenue loss due to a late start to the season caused by the virus.