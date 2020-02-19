Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo to hold job fair for seasonal positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo needs to fill more than 100 seasonal positions for the upcoming season and interested persons can apply for those jobs during an upcoming job fair.

The zoo and its food and retail partner Service Systems Associates will accept applications Saturday, March 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Zoo Education Center at 600 Franke Park Drive for more than 100 seasonal positions to serve the 600,000 annual Zoo guests.

Job openings include Zoo Education Interpreters, Zoo Camp Counselors, Front Gate Associates, Food Concessions, Gift Shop, and Operations Support. All openings are temporary positions, ranging from 15 to 40 hours per week during the Zoo season (mid-April through mid-October). For more information, visit kidszoo.org



Job seekers should download applications in advance at the zoo website and bring completed applications to the Job Fair. Interviews and hiring will take place at the job fair until positions are filled or as time and capacity allow.

The Zoo will open for the 56th season April 18, 2020. April Zoo hours are 9 am to 5 pm daily. Summer hours May through August are 9 am to 7 pm daily. September and October Zoo hours are 9 am to 5 pm.