FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced they will be hosting a job fair March 11 for the upcoming season.

The zoo plans to open in April and they will be holding interviews for more than 150 seasonal jobs for positions like education interpreters, event associates, operations and food service.

The positions will range from 15 to 40 hours per week during the season.

For people interested in attending the job fair, you will need to register for it at www.kidszoo.org/jobfair.

If you are unable to attend, applications will be accepted prior to and following the event.