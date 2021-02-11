Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo recycles record number of Christmas lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During the month of December through the Jan. 15, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo received a record number of Christmas lights from the community that needed to be recycled.

“This by far has been our most successful year,” said Lisa Gelhausen, Section Supervisor for African Primates and Carnivores.

The zoo collected 2520 pounds of Christmas lights – over 25 times more than last year.

“Christmas lights aren’t really something people usually think about as something they can recycle,” Gelhausen said.

The zoo hopes the community will continue to get involved next December to help reduce the number of Christmas lights going into landfills.