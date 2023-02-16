The entrance to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is shown Saturday, April 30, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has increased prices for single-day tickets and membership packages ahead of the zoo’s 59th season.

Individual tickets now cost $18 for adults and $14 for children after previously costing $16 and $12 respectively; however, the zoo also redefined what it considers an “adult” in its latest price changes.

Previously, adult tickets were reserved for customers ages 19 and up, but customers ages 13 and up will now have to purchase an adult ticket.

Under the zoo’s current structure, children ages 2 through 12 will meet the requirements for a child ticket, and children under 2 years old will receive free admission.

Family membership packages also rose in price from $149 to $165.

The zoo’s standard membership packages offer multiple perks including free admission to the zoo all season long, discounts at other zoos and aquariums and a discount at the zoo’s gift shop.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for comment regarding the price increases, but the zoo has not provided a response.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo reopens April 22.