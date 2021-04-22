Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo prepares to open for 2021 season with new additions and less restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens for the 2021 season on Saturday, the zoo said there will be less restrictions than the abbreviated 2020 season.

“We can’t wait for guests to come out and celebrate spring at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo,” said new Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman. “We will be following local health department guidelines by strongly recommending face coverings, social distancing and hand washing.”

Guests can find all the interactives back out this season including the large eggs, bronze orangutan, Komodo dragon and tortoise as well as photo op areas including the penguins, peacock and shark head.

The zoo said 24 new goats can be found in the Indiana Family Farm. These friendly additions are ready to be brushed and scratched by kids of all ages.

Visitors can look for 7-month-old baby giraffe, Sukari and her mom, Faye at the giraffe feeding platform. Also in the area is the zoo’s baby Swamp monkey, Ajali. She was born Oct. 29 and can be found staying close to her mom. Visit the youngest female sitatunga calves born late last year: Sakani was born in September and Hasira in early November.

Feed the stingrays their lunch in the Australian Adventure area. For five tokens visitor can receive a cup of fish and seafood to have the stingrays slurp lunch right out of their hand. The zoo said this happens daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. while food supplies last.

Guests can vote for their favorite Kids for Nature conservation project. When entering the zoo, guests will receive a free washer to vote. This year’s featured animals are reticulated giraffe, African black-footed penguins and Eastern hellbenders.

Summer hours include: May through August 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. April, September and October hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, visit the zoo’s website.