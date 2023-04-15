FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opening day for the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is right around the corner. The zoo will open its gates on Saturday, April 22.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo executive director Rick Schuiteman stopped by WANE 15 to discuss what’s new at the zoo this year. You can see that in the interview above.

The zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those hours will change once summer begins. Admission prices vary by age, but children 2 and under are free. You can click here to learn more about the zoo.