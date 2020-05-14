Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens to general public July 4, members get access sooner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has had to delay its opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic and on Thursday it was announced the attraction will open to the general public on July 4 in accordance with Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan.

However zoo members will be able to visit the zoo from June 14 to July 3.

Current Zoo members will need a free, timed ticket available only at kidszoo.org/membersonly. Timed tickets will allow the Zoo to spread out the number of guests, expedite entrance lines, and encourage appropriate social distancing as we will follow the Governor’s orders and operate the Zoo at half-capacity.

“Half of our attendance annually is from our Zoo members.” says Jim Anderson, Executive Director. “Before they visit, Zoo members need to visit our website to get their timed tickets. That’s the only way to secure their entry ticket from June 14 through July 3.”

The Zoo will also be extending the 2020 season with additional days in October.

According to administrators, the delayed opening has presented unprecedented financial challenges. Even if it experiences the greatest summer ever after opening to the public on July 4, it’s projecting a $5 million revenue loss.

“The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is one of just a few zoos who does not receive tax support for our daily operations, and we rely on guests, but especially our Zoo members,” says Bonnie Kemp, Director of Communication. “Memberships can be renewed or purchased online at kidszoo.org.”