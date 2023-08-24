Tara, a Sumatran orangutan, holds her newborn at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo (Photo provided by the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo (FWCZ) is mourning the loss of a baby orangutan born August 16.

FWCZ announced the baby orangutan’s passing on Facebook Thursday evening. With the announcement, the zoo’s team said Tara, the mother of the baby, will not be on exhibit for the time being.

“Tara provided excellent care to her young baby and was an incredibly attentive mother. As a

testament to the trust between Tara and her care team, she even felt comfortable showing her

baby to the Animal Care Team with protected contact,” explained Dr. Kami Fox, Director of

Animal Health and Conservation.

A necropsy (animal autopsy) will be performed to determine the cause of death.

“We appreciate the support of our community as we grieve this loss,” said Rick Schuiteman, executive director of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.