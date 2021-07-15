Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo looking for new employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will hold a job fair July 15th and 16th. Temporary positions are available, between 15 and 40 hours a week. Opportunities are available with the zoo as well as retail and concession partner Service Systems Associates.

Preregistration is required to reserve an interview time slot between 3 and 6 p.m. either day. You’ll need to take a completed application with you.

If you can’t attend in person, the zoo will still take applications after the fair.

You can find registration and application information here.