Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo inviting guests to be a zoo keeper for a day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Who wants to be a zoo keeper? On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo guests will get a taste of what the job is like with “Who Wants to be a Zoo Keeper Day.”

“Who Wants to be a Zoo Keeper Day is a fun way to celebrate the amazing work being done at

the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo”, said Director of Communication, Bonnie Kemp. “Zoo Keepers

clean, feed, train and enrich the lives of our Zoo Animals and guests can learn what it takes

during this fun day.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests of all ages can learn more about the work zoo keepers perform daily through hands-on activities and creative projects like writing thank-you notes.

Who Wants to be a Zoo Keeper Day is free with paid Zoo admission.