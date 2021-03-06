Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hosts job fair for summer season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is one month away from opening and they’re in need of a lot of helping hands to do so.

They held a job fair for their summer season this weekend. The zoo is looking to fill a wide variety of positions including ride operators, janitors, landscapers, and educators. Job seekers were required to pre-register for the job fair to help with crowd control and social distancing.

Executive Director Rick Schuiteman said they have seen plenty of enthusiasm for the zoo to reopen.

“I know the staff is excited to open again because we’ve been closed for a couple of months and I really think the Fort Wayne community’s excited because it’s been winter, it’s been cold, it’s COVID and I think people are really excited to come out and go back to the zoo,” said Schuiteman.

More information can be found on the zoo’s website.