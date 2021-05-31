Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hosting Kids for Nature Play Day Wednesday

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is hosting a Kids for Nature Play Day on Wednesday, Jun. 2.

The play day invites zoo guests to explore and appreciate nature with hands-on station activities. Stations include activities like matching games, coloring and unique crafts. These are meant to help children learn about nature while developing skills like critical thinking, observation and social skills.

“We want families to know that nature play not only happens in a Zoo setting but can easily be incorporated into your everyday lives,” said Education Curator Andria Schmitz. “There is so much to discover, even in your backyard!”

The Kids for Nature Play Day will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is included with the cost of Zoo admission.

