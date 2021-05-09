Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hosted Mother’s Day Brunch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo hosted a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Brunch was to be held in the Pavilions located in the African Journey, but the event organizers moved it to the Zoo Entertainment Center due to the weather.

Executive Director Rick Schuiteman said, “Folks can get out of the rain and enjoy the warmth and eat all sorts of delicious food, and if they want to brave the weather, the zoo will be open until 5.”

Food served included eggs, roasted potatoes, carved ham, sausage and fruit salad. Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Members received zoo admission at the Front Gate.