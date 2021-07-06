Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo guests to learn firsthand on ‘Animal Enrichment and Training Day’ Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo invites guests to learn about the behaviors and training of animals through fun activities during Animal Enrichment and Training Day on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Animal Enrichment and Training Day allows guests to see firsthand some of the behaviors and training that the zoo’s animals experience thanks to their amazing Zoo Keeper team, the zoo said. Through careful training and enrichment, Zoo Keepers can ensure that the animals have reinforced positive, healthy behaviors.

“Training and enrichment enhance the health and wellness of our animals” said Kaitlyn Wiktor, Behavior Management Coordinator. “It allows them to voluntarily participate in their own care while also giving them the opportunity to engage in the same natural behaviors seen by their wild cousins.”

Through various hands on activities, the zoo said even the youngest guest can learn about the enrichment and training that happens. The activities will highlight activities such as food feeder puzzle and a clicker game based on positive reinforcement.

“Sharing these programs with our guests not only highlights our commitment to providing excellent animal care,” Wiktor said. “It’s also worth noting that guests can use the same animal training and enrichment principles that we use here at the zoo to train and enrich their animals at home.”

Summer hours: May through August 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Fall hours: September and October 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $11 for kids 2 to 18 and $15 for adults. Animal Enrichment and Training Day activities are free with paid zoo admission.

For more information on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, visit the zoo’s website.