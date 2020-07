FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opened to the public last week. It’s getting back on track, and planning an annual event.

Zoofari is Friday, August 7th, from 6-9 p.m. It serves as a fundraiser for the zoo.

This year crowd levels will be lower, due to the pandemic.

Tickets are available for purchase now, including VIP tickets.

Click here for more information.