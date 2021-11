FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After an unforgettable year, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is closing for the season.

“This year, the community came together to help make the 2021 Zoo season unforgettable! In fact, you all gave so much of your time, we had over 34,000 volunteer hours this season!” the zoo said in a Facebook post Monday.

The zoo said it will reopen in 2022. To find out how you can support the zoo in the off season, click here.