Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrating Pollinator Day Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo invites guests to celebrate Pollinator Day on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various stations, including educational opportunities and interactive experiences, will be featured around the property. The zoo said this celebration is a great opportunity to learn more about the big impacts of small pollen transporters.

“Pollinator Day is the perfect chance for Zoo goers of every age to learn about the importance of pollinators,” said Emily Elliot, Teens for Nature Lead. “The teen volunteers have worked hard to plan a fun and interactive day as part of their Teens for Nature Leadership Program and they are excited to share what they have learned.”

Teens for Nature is an opportunity for seventh to 12th grade students to develop leadership and teamwork skills while interacting with the zoo. The program allows students to gain new experiences and knowledge.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Teens for Nature Program is proudly sponsored by the AEP Foundation and Steel Dynamics Incorporated.

Summer hours: May through August 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Fall hours: September and October 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $11 for kids 2 to 18 and $15 for adults. Pollinator Day activities are included with paid zoo admission.

For more information on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, visit the zoo’s website.