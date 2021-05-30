Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Sea Lion Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating World Sea Lion Day with fun activities centered around sea lions until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Stations are parked around Central Zoo that will teach about how to help these species. Attendees will learn fun facts about sea lions such as their natural habitat, what they eat and how they communicate. Activities are free with Zoo admission.

The early afternoon turnout at the zoo was steady, with many families turning out to visit Fort Wayne’s sealions.