Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Otter Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday is World Otter Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrated their three otters.

Zoo officials celebrate World Otter Day to raise awareness and help protect about them. Various informational stations were set up so zoo guests could learn more about the mammals.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior:

There are 13 different species

Otters are part of the Mustelidae family which includes skunks, weasels, wolverines and badgers

Most sea otters call Alaska home

Sea otters eat 25 percent of their body weight in food every day

River otters can hold their breath for up to eight minutes

The otter is one of the few mammals that use tools: typically a rock that can be used as a hammer or anvil to break open hard-shelled prey

A group of resting otters is called a raft

Otters have strong teeth and a powerful bite

For more information on the three otters at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, visit the zoo’s website.