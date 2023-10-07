FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is bringing back the spooktacular event Wild Zoo Halloween.

Saturday and Sunday the event will kick off with the Truck and Tractor weekend. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All zoo lovers can attend with kids under 13 being welcome to dress up.

Activities that are different with the Wild Zoo Halloween are, Spooky Animal Enrichment, treats, and more! Every Saturday attendees can also see a Magic Show in the Australian Outback Adventure Plaza.

Wild Zoo Halloween is included in general Zoo admission and is free with a Zoo membership. A Wild Zoo ticket allows for general admission for the whole day.

Can’t make it to the zoo this weekend? There are more Wild Zoo Halloween Weekends ahead! Check out the themes;

October 14 & 15: Superhero Weekend 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 21 & 22: Pirates and Princesses Weekend 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 28 & 29: Witch and Wizard Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.