Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo cancels Wild Zoo Halloween

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has canceled its popular Wild Zoo Halloween.

The zoo said on Twitter Wednesday that it “made the difficult decision to not host” the event, which typically runs throughout October. At the annual event, children can trick-or-treat at different stations around the zoo, which is traditionally decorated with hundreds of jack-o-lanterns.

Amid a pandemic, the event wasn’t possible.

The zoo said it will still be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Halloween, Oct. 31. Hints of the season will still be visible, the zoo said.

“Be on the lookout for giant pumpkins, fall-themed enrichment for our animals and special photo opportunities at the Zoo!” the tweet said.