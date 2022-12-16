FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is currently accepting donations for unwanted Christmas lights.

The zoo started the recycling effort in an attempt to prevent unwanted Christmas lights from ending up in a landfill, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.

Last year, people donated approximately 1,000 pounds to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Lights can be dropped off at the zoo’s Guest Services building between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, as well as from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekends during the zoo’s weekly Wild Zoo Wonderland events.

The deadline to donate unwanted Christmas lights is Jan. 8.