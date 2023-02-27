FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the 59th season of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on the horizon, the zoo is planning to host a job fair in March to fill positions for the upcoming season.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will host a job fair Saturday, March 11, at the zoo, where officials will seek to hire for more than 150 seasonal positions who serve the roughly 600,000 annual guests that visit the zoo.

All openings are temporary, according to the zoo, and positions range from 15 to 40 hours per week from mid-April through October.

The job fair will include at least eight different positions:

– Education Interpreters

– Event Associates

– Front Gate Associates

– Horticulture Associates

– Operations Associates

– Program Counselors

– Food Service Associates

– Gift Shop Sales Associates

Those who are interested must apply and register online prior to the event, and those who are unable to attend may submit applications prior to March 11.

The zoo’s 2023 season begins April 22.