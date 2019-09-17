Fort Wayne Children’s Choir partners with public library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An early childhood development program is returning to Fort Wayne for another year.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) and Allen County Public Library (ACPL) are continuing their partnership to offer First Steps in Music.

The program offers children up to age 5 free classes to engage with music and art. The classes are open to the public.

Fall sessions began the week September 12. Pre-registration is encouraged since sessions are filling up quickly according to the library. This year, Saturday sessions have been added for more availability.

Sessions are listed below.

Thursdays – Shawnee Library 10:30am – Infants & Toddlers

Fridays – Dupont Library 10:30am – Infants & Toddlers 11:15am – Infants & Toddlers

Saturdays – Main Library 10:30am – Infants & Toddlers 11:15am – Preschool (NEW this year)



Example activities in First Step Music include pitch exploration, song fragments, simple songs, and many more.

For more information or to pre-register for classes, visit www.fwcchoir.org or contact Jonathan Busarow at (260) 481-0841 or email jbusarow@fwcchoir.org.