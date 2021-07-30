Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Choralfest Concert returns tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After the pandemic canceled the traditional start to the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir season last year, their annual summer concert returns tonight.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir presents ‘Passport: A World of Music’ tonight at 7 PM at Foellinger Outdoor Theatre. The concert is free to attend. The choir will be performing music from different countries all over the globe. You will hear music from many different cultures tonight.

The choir was in a virtual setting last year for their week-long camp. The choir has dealt with the challenges of distancing, masks, and making sure everything is sanitized through the course of the past year and a half.

Choralfest is a week-long camp that kicks off each Fort Wayne Children’s Choir season. It is four and a half days of learning, singing, and friendship building, which culminates in a final concert.

Executive Artistic Director Jonathan Busarow says the kids learn many skills throughout the week that will be on display at tonight’s concert. “They’ve been learning how to ring hand chimes, and having a folk dance class, and learning Taiko drums, and all sorts of other things including an art class and learning the ukulele, and how to play piano, and all sorts of things that will benefit them as musicians and people.”

You can find out more information about the choir and their upcoming performances by visiting their website.